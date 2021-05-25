Waco police investigating possible murder-suicide at home near West

Officers with Waco PD and SWAT Team found a man and woman dead in a home near West after family reported the woman was missing and possibly kidnapped.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Detectives with the Waco Police Department are investigating what they believe is a murder-suicide case after they found two people dead in a home near West on Tuesday, police said.

Police said the believe Angel Aguilar, 44, killed Griselda Martinez, 51, and then himself after an initial confrontation on May 24 in the parking lot of Martinez's workplace, police said. Family members told police the two had been in a short-term relationship that ended earlier this year.

Waco police said they were contacted about a possible kidnapping or missing person case the morning of May 25 after Martinez's family said they were not able to contact her even at her job.

Surveillance video from Martinez's job showed her and Aguilar get into an altercation in the parking lot on May 24, police said. During the altercation Martinez was dragged into a vehicle by Aguilar, who then left the site with Martinez in the vehicle, police said. They added that neither person was seen after that.

After receiving the call Tuesday morning from on of Martinez's relatives, Waco police began a search for the two. Two hours later officers learned Aguilar's cell phone could be at his house in McLennan County near West. Officers went to the home along with the Waco SWAT Team.

Investigators and police found Aguilar's car near his home. After trying to contact both people, the SWAT Team went into the home to find both of them dead.