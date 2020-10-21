Waco residents chime in on suspension bridge closure, renovation project

The 150-year-old bridge will undergo major, $12.4M renovations to preserve the landmark over the next 18-24 months, during which it will remain closed.

WACO, Texas — Waco residents flocked to Indian Spring Park Wednesday to get some last-minute pictures of a 150-year-old Waco landmark before it undergoes renovations.

The suspension bridge temporarily closed to the public starting Wednesday and lasting for the next 18-24 months.

If you want to know a thing or two about the Waco Suspension Bridge, photographer Gene Dieterich is who you want to talk to.

"It’s been here since the 1870's,” Dieterich said. "It is the bridge we used to run the cattle across to market from South Texas."

For years, the bridge served as a part of the Chisholm Trail Crossing, and at the time of its completion, it was the longest single-span suspension bridge west of the Mississippi.

Before the city closes the suspension bridge Wednesday, Dieterich decided to stop by and mingle with people at the park. It is something he says he loves to do.

“I come down here because people from out of state come into Waco, and they don’t know what is here. I try to tell them where to go and what restaurants to eat at,” Dieterich said. “But the bridge is the main thing."

The temporary closure is part of a $12.4 million dollar renovation project. The 150-year-old bridge will undergo major renovations to preserve the bridge, which includes the steel cables, decking, railing and painting.

"If it is for a good reason then yes, and if it’s not being closed down permanently then awesome,” Waco resident Valencia Jones said. “This is certainly a part of Waco."

That's something that Dieterich can agree with.

"It has to be done. The bridge has been here since the 1870's and there's a lot of work that needs to be done on it," Dieterich said.

A virtual groundbreaking ceremony will is set to be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday on the City of Waco - Public Information Facebook page and Waco City Cable Channel (available on Spectrum, Grande and live stream at www.wccc.tv).