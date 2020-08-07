Waco’s Heart of Texas Economic Development District receives $400K grant for COVID-19 response

The grant is to help support redevelopment and revitalization in the area to diversify and strengthen the economy during the pandemic.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Heart of Texas Economic Development District Incorporated was awarded a federal grant of $400,000 to support redevelopment and revitalization in the area to diversify and strengthen the economy during the pandemic, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced today.

The funding was appropriated by Congress in March as a part of the CARES Act and came through the Economic Development Administration

“While Texans continue to persevere as COVID-19 wreaks havoc on our state, we must take steps to ensure that our communities are equipped to weather the storm,” Cornyn said. “I’m grateful to the Trump Administration for continuing to make recovery in Waco a high priority.”

According to Cornyn, the scope of work requires the recipient to undertake one or more of the following pre-approved activities:

The development of an economic recovery and resilience plan, tied to the applicant’s approved Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy, to address the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. The deployment of disaster recovery coordinators to orchestrate the region’s response to the pandemic. The provision of technical assistance, as necessary, to local governments, businesses, and other stakeholder organizations. The funding of appropriate technology and staff support for these pandemic-response activities.