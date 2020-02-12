Camo Santa is back! 6 News, H-E-B team up to help military families

Camo Santa will look a little different in 2020 due to COVID-19 but you can still help military families with a simple text message.

6 News and H-E-B partnered once again for the annual Camo Santa Toy Drive but it will be a little different in 2020.

Instead of donating toys at H-E-B locations you can text SANTA to 72727. All money raised will go directly to Santa's Workshop on Fort Hood.

The money will be used to buy toys for the children of Fort Hood families.

Santa's Workship is a non-profit organization created to make new toys accessible for children of the Fort Hood military community during the holiday season.