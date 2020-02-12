Camo Santa is back! 6 News, H-E-B team up to help military families

6 News and H-E-B partnered once again for the annual Camo Santa Toy Drive but it will be a little different in 2020.
Instead of donating toys at H-E-B locations you can text SANTA to 72727. All money raised will go directly to Santa's Workshop on Fort Hood.
The money will be used to buy toys for the children of Fort Hood families.
Santa's Workship is a non-profit organization created to make new toys accessible for children of the Fort Hood military community during the holiday season.
In years past, the 6 News team did live shots for two weeks at H-E-B's across Central Texas asking for your toy donations. However, due to COVID-19 concerns, H-E-B chose not to have the toy bins.