Water distribution event planned Saturday in Killeen by local organizations

Those in need of water can stop by Christian House of Prayer on Feb. 27 for a case of water.

KILLEEN, Texas — A group of local and regional organizations have joined forces to host a water distribution event on Saturday, Feb. 27.

The organizations will be giving away 22 pallets of water to those still in need of water in Killeen, according to a release. The 22 pallets equal more than 1,500 cases of water.

The event will take place at Christian House of Prayer, 3300 E. Stan Schlueter Loop from 9 a.m. until water runs out, per the release.