Theodore Dwayne Sims, 48, is expected to appear in court for a plea hearing on two charges, including capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to Temple police, Sims was a former O'Reilly Auto Parts employee at the store located on 1720 SW HK Dodgen Loop in Temple.

Sims is accused of shooting and killing two employees, Cody Cornell, 25, and Rober Pellerin III, 35, at the store on March 14, 2018.

Police said Sims was also involved in an aggravated assault the same day at a NAPA Auto Parts store in Belton.

Sims is currently at the Bell County Jail on a $2 million bond.

Plea hearings are some times rescheduled. Stay with Channel 6 for the latest information on this story.

