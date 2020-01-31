TEMPLE, Texas — A first-of-its-kind playscape in the shape of a full-size Apache helicopter is being unveiled at the Temple VA Friday.

The idea for the project began in October 2019, when veterans from various programs said they wanted a place for their kids to be able to visit them and for them to have something to do.

The helicopter was made possible by J.H. Woodworks, a vendor from Florence and a donation of nearly $23,000 from PENFRED Credit Union.

The helicopter, which is 30 feet long and 12 feet wide, will be unveiled at an official public ribbon cutting at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

