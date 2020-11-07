Protesters demand justice for Vanessa Guillen outside Fort Hood

LULAC organized a protest Friday to demand answers in the Guillen case, as well as rally around other soldiers who are victims of sexual harassment.

KILLEEN, Texas — Friday evening dozens of protesters filled the area around the intersection of Fort Hood St. and Rancier Ave. in Killen, demanding answers in Vanessa Guillen's case.

The protest was organized by the League of United Latin American Citizens to not only demand justice for Guillen, but also show support to other soldiers who are victims of sexual harassment.

"We made a promise to the Guillen family that we will be here with them," AnaLuisa Tapia, the director for LULAC District 17 Central Texas said. "We told them since day one we will get you the answers and the correct answers."

Protesters have rallied outside of Fort Hood's east gate on numerous occasions throughout the search for Guillen. Violeta Sanchez, a protester, said they won't stop.

"We're tired, we're tired," Sanchez said. "This is not just Vanessa who went missing other soldiers have gone missing from Fort Hood, this could happen to anyone."

While Gullien was not found alive Tapia labeled this moment as "bitter-sweet".

"A lot of changes are coming because of this young woman," Tapia said. "The community has come together no matter the skin color or language, because Vanessa was everyone's daughter."

Although Guillen was not found alive she has instilled strength in several soldiers to speak up.

"We have had young women, old women, and even men come to us and they don't need to use their named they just say I am Vanessa Guillen," Tapia said.