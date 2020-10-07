Nationwide protests planned for Vanessa Guillen

If you simply search for Vanessa Guillen on Facebook events, more than 70 rallies, walks, runs, and other events are planned over the weekend.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Vanessa Guillen case has gained an incredible amount of national attention on social media. This weekend there are several events planned here in central Texas and across the country.



For weeks, family, friends, and people from all over Texas have gathered outside of Fort Hood calling for answers into the disappearance of Vanessa Guillen, the 20-year-old soldier who was later found dead.

Now people across the country seek justice.



LULAC in Killeen will have a protest Friday night outside of Fort Hood at the corner of Fort Hood Street and Rancier at 4 p.m. Saturday morning people will gather at the same place for another rally.

However, Killeen isn't the only place where people will gather.

If you simply search for Vanessa Guillen on Facebook events, more than 70 rallies, walks, runs, and other events are planned just over the weekend. Many of them take place in Houston where Guillen and her family are from.



Other events are planned in Texas like Fort Worth, Austin and San Antonio, as well as across the country in Oklahoma, Missouri, Washington, New York, California and more.



Lawmakers and celebrities have also expressed their support in seeking justice for Guillen and have shared their condolences to her family.

Some lawmakers include Sylvia Garcia, Kamala Harris, and Elizabeth Warren, as well as celebrities like Salma Hayek, Viola Davis, and Kim Kardashian.



To honor Guillen, several artists have painted murals in different states, including Texas, and locally in cities like Killeen to keep her name and her story alive.

