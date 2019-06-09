TEAGUE, Texas — Editor's note: The video in this story is from July 16, 2019.
A ceremony to retire Sgt. Maj. James G. Sartor’s #84 football jersey will be held during a pep rally Friday on the football field at Teague High School.
Sartor, a decorated Army serviceman, died on July 13 in combat while serving in Afghanistan. He was 40 years old.
Sartor graduated from Teague High School in 1997. He joined the Army in June 2001 and was assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division. He was deployed to Iraq the following year. Sartor was a Green Beret in 2006, 2007, 2009 and 2010.
He deployed to Afghanistan in 2017 and 2019.
RELATED: ‘No Texas hero left behind:’ Former Airforce veteran paints portraits of service members killed in Afghanistan, Iraq
RELATED: Candlelight vigil held in Teague for Army Sgt. Maj. killed in Afghanistan
RELATED: Decorated US service member killed in action in Afghanistan was from Teague, Texas
RELATED: Memorial service scheduled for decorated Teague Army Sgt. Maj. killed in combat
His military accomplishments include:
- Bronze Star Medal with three oak leaf clusters
- Defense Meritorious Service Medal
- Joint Service Commendation Medal
- Army Commendation Medal with three oak leaf clusters
- Army Achievement Medal
- Presidential Unit Citation Award
- Joint Meritorious Unit Award
- Valorous Unit Award with two oak leaf clusters
- Meritorious Unit Citation with one oak leaf cluster
- Army Good Conduct Medal with six knots
- National Defense Service Medal
- Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal
- Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star
- Iraq Campaign Medal with 4 Campaign Stars
- Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal
- Global War on Terrorism Service Medal
- Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon with numeral 5
- Army Service Ribbon
- Overseas Service Ribbon with numeral 2
- NATO Medal
- Special Forces Tab
- Ranger Tab
- Combat Infantryman Badge
- Senior Parachutist Badge
- Special Operations Diver Badge
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday in the auditorium at Teague High School.
More Military Matters stories on KCENTV.com:
'ISIS is pure evil:' Fort Hood soldiers returning to Middle East to support fight
Fort Hood soldiers head toward Dorian in midst of deadly storm
‘We're going to get after it:’ Fort Hood officials say they’re making progress on housing issues that left military families displaced
Video of the Day: