TEAGUE, Texas — Editor's note: The video in this story is from July 16, 2019.

A ceremony to retire Sgt. Maj. James G. Sartor’s #84 football jersey will be held during a pep rally Friday on the football field at Teague High School.

Sartor, a decorated Army serviceman, died on July 13 in combat while serving in Afghanistan. He was 40 years old.

Sartor graduated from Teague High School in 1997. He joined the Army in June 2001 and was assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division. He was deployed to Iraq the following year. Sartor was a Green Beret in 2006, 2007, 2009 and 2010.

He deployed to Afghanistan in 2017 and 2019.

His military accomplishments include:

Bronze Star Medal with three oak leaf clusters

Defense Meritorious Service Medal

Joint Service Commendation Medal

Army Commendation Medal with three oak leaf clusters

Army Achievement Medal

Presidential Unit Citation Award

Joint Meritorious Unit Award

Valorous Unit Award with two oak leaf clusters

Meritorious Unit Citation with one oak leaf cluster

Army Good Conduct Medal with six knots

National Defense Service Medal

Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal

Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star

Iraq Campaign Medal with 4 Campaign Stars

Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal

Global War on Terrorism Service Medal

Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon with numeral 5

Army Service Ribbon

Overseas Service Ribbon with numeral 2

NATO Medal

Special Forces Tab

Ranger Tab

Combat Infantryman Badge

Senior Parachutist Badge

Special Operations Diver Badge

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday in the auditorium at Teague High School.

