Missing soldier's family, congresswoman to visit Fort Hood as search for Vanessa Guillen continues

FORT HOOD, Texas — Missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen's family and Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia will meet with Fort Hood officials Tuesday morning.

Garcia will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. to provide an update on the search efforts.

Guillen was last seen April 22 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. wearing a black T-shirt in the parking lot of her regimental engineer squadron headquarters on Fort Hood.

Her car keys, room key, identification card and wallet were found in the armory room where she was working earlier in the day.

The Army Criminal Investigation Division announced last week it launched an investigation into claims Guillen was sexually harassed.

CID is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for credible information leading to the whereabouts of Guillen.

The League of United Latin Citizens of American announced Tuesday it was adding $25,000 to the reward. Rapper Baby Bash also said he would offer $5,000.