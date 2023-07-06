'It's time for me to speak after four and a half years' | Cedric Marks calls himself as the last witness in sentencing phase of trial

Marks went over his prior bad acts, starting at the age of seven when he was charged with arson.

Example video title will go here for this video

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Day three of the sentencing phase of trial was held on Wednesday, June 7 for Cedric Marks, the man found guilty of killing Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin back in 2019. The State is seeking the death penalty.

Marks called in three witnesses on his behalf. The jury knew Marks was going to call in three witnesses, but what people didn't expect was when Marks called himself as the last witness.

Before Marks testified, he called in two women to speak about their previous relationships with him. One said Marks owed her $30,000. The other testified Marks lied and manipulated her in their relationship.

Marks then said he was ready to testify on his own behalf. Judge Steve Duskie asked Marks' standby counsel whether or not Marks was ready to open the door to questioning from prosecutors and if he had asked questions about the process.

Marks' counsel said he didn't ask any questions but was ready to testify.

"It's time for me to speak after four and a half years," Marks said to begin his testimony. "I want you to hear the good, bad and ugly."

Marks went over his prior bad acts which started at the age of seven when he was charged with arson.

Marks tried to clear his name, saying he even remained friends with a person who once turned him over to police.

Marks brought up Sharon Baxter, who testified the day before.

"She was one of the most violent people I know," Marks said.

Marks then spoke about his ex-girlfriend April Pease, whom Marks is also accused of killing in a different case. He said Pease was a recovering meth addict and was holding onto their child.

While Marks spoke about Pease, Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza objected for hearsay and speculation.

"Dude, stop being a cry baby," Marks said in response.

Marks says he believed Pease wasn't a good mother. He didn't dive into her death or disappearance.

Marks also claimed the confession tapes he filmed were about a planned robbery.

Marks testified he "knocked the breath" out of another ex-girlfriend after she hit their child.

Marks brought up Jenna Scott next. He said he met Scott in Aug. 2015, but then he paused. Marks started to cry, couldn't get any words out and asked for a break.

After Marks took a break, he dove into how he and Scott met on Tinder and how their relationship started.

Marks said he never intended to smear or shame Scott in this trial but claimed she was violent with him.

"I was never laying my hands on her," Marks said. "I was never threatening her life."

Marks will continue to share his testimony on Thursday, June 8 at 9:15 a.m. in the Bell County Justice Center. Prosecutors will have the chance to cross examine him after.

6 News will be there with the latest details.