Baylor wins to vaccine passports: What to know on your Tuesday

Catch up with these three trending stories for your Tuesday.

TEMPLE, Texas — Baylor historic win against Gonzaga

For the second-straight year in which there was an NCAA Tournament, a national championship will return to Waco, Texas.

Baylor beat Gonzaga 86-70 on Monday to win its first men's basketball national championship inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Baylor jumped out to a 9-0 lead early in the game before Gonzaga's Andrew Nembhard split a pair of shooting-foul free throws

Governor Greg Abbott bans government-mandated 'vaccine passports' in Texas

Texas government agencies and political subdivisions will not be allowed to create a so-called “vaccine passport” requirement, according to a new Executive Order filed by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, released April 5.

The order also “prohibits organizations receiving public funds from requiring consumers to provide documentation of vaccine status in order to receive any service or enter any place.”

Vanessa Guillen mural once again vandalized outside of Fort Hood

A mural honoring Spc. Vanessa Guillen outside of Fort Hood was vandalized once again, according to the League of United Latin American Citizens' (LULAC) Facebook post. This is not the first time Guillen's mural was destroyed. Last October, the mural was defaced on what would have been her 21st birthday.