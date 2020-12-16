Baylor concludes 2-day hearing with NCAA Div. I Committee on infractions

Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades confirmed the school concluded a two-day virtual hearing with the committee Tuesday night.

Baylor University athletic director Mack Rhoades confirmed the news in a statement Tuesday night. He said the hearing was conducted virtually and the school won't know a decision from the governing body for collegiate athletics for months, potentially.

The full statement from Rhoades said, "Today, Baylor University completed a two-day virtual hearing with a seven-person panel of the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions. It is the next step in the NCAA process for Baylor. The University is bound by NCAA policies and procedures to maintain as confidential the details of the case until a decision is announced by the NCAA in the months ahead. However, we believe we were given a fair opportunity to present our positions, and as we move forward, we remain excited about the future of our football program."

The hearing came after Baylor received a formal notice of allegations from the NCAA in 2018, according to USA Today.

The hearing was to discuss the sexual assault scandal which rocked the university's football program in 2015-16, which lead to the firing of Head Football Coach Art Briles and University President Ken Starr. Athletic Director Ian McCaw later resigned due to the scandal as well.

In 2018, McCaw said the university "scapegoated" its football program, more specifically Black football players, in what was a campus-wide sexual assault scandal and cover-up.

The allegations against the Baylor football program include players pulling a gun, asking a masseuse for sexual favors and threats of violence, according to a February 2017 TMZ report.

Briles has maintained he did not know of the allegations since his firing in May 2016.

There is no timetable for the NCAA to inform Baylor of its decision.