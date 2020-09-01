WACO, Texas — Baylor softball was picked to finish fifth in the 2020 Big 12 Coaches Preseason Poll.

Oklahoma was the unanimous No. 1 pick in the poll, topping the ranks for the eighth-straight season, after finishing as the 2019 National runner-up.

Texas fell in at No. 2 in the poll after a 12-6 record last season, followed by Oklahoma State in third after advancing to the Women’s College World Series a year ago.

Texas Tech checks in at No. 4 with the Lady Bears coming in at No. 5. Iowa State (sixth) and Kansas (seventh) round out the poll.

The Lady Bears are coming off an 18-36 season and return a majority of their roster. Baylor kicks off its 2020 campaign at the NFCA Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Fla. facing Auburn, Louisville, Missouri and Missouri State on Feb. 7-9.

2020 Big 12 Softball Preseason Poll

1. Oklahoma (6)

2. Texas

3. Oklahoma State (1)

4. Texas Tech

5. Baylor

6. Iowa State

7. Kansas