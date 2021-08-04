Baylor softball series against Oklahoma postponed

WACO, Texas — Baylor's marquee conference softball series will have to wait. Wednesday, the Baylor softball program announced its series against top-ranked Oklahoma scheduled for this weekend in Waco was postponed, due to COVID-19.
In the announcement, Baylor said the postponement was due to Big 12 Conference game interruption guidelines.
Baylor's mid-week doubleheader scheduled for Tuesday against Abilene Christian was also postponed.
Baylor last played Saturday at BYU. It's currently scheduled to return next Wednesday at home against Texas State.
Also on KCENTV.com: