Baylor softball series against Oklahoma postponed

The Lady Bears' mid-week doubleheader was also postponed.

WACO, Texas — Baylor's marquee conference softball series will have to wait. Wednesday, the Baylor softball program announced its series against top-ranked Oklahoma scheduled for this weekend in Waco was postponed, due to COVID-19.

In the announcement, Baylor said the postponement was due to Big 12 Conference game interruption guidelines.

Baylor's mid-week doubleheader scheduled for Tuesday against Abilene Christian was also postponed.

Baylor last played Saturday at BYU. It's currently scheduled to return next Wednesday at home against Texas State.