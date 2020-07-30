Big 12 Virtual Football Media Day canceled for August 3

IRVING, Texas — The Big 12 Conference has canceled its Virtual Football Media Day presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors. It is yet to be determined if the event will be rescheduled.

“There continues to be a lot more questions than answers about what the football season will look like," Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said. “A media day is intended to talk football and the prospects for the season. Part of that discussion is who you will be playing and when. With the on-going consideration of scheduling models by our Board of Directors, this is the best course of action at this time. “