Highlassies run-rule Odessa to clinch spot in national championship game

Saturday will be a massive day for the MCC athletic department, with the softball program one win from clinching its first national championship.

YUMA, Ariz. — The McLennan Community College softball program took a historic step Friday.

The 7th-seeded Highlassies run-ruled No. 5 seed Odessa, 12-4 in five innings, to advance to Saturday's championship game at the Junior College Softball World Series in Yuma, Arizona.

The Wranglers started the game off with a solo home run from Kawehi Ili in the top of the first inning.

McLennan scored five in the bottom half, three in the second and three more in the bottom of the fourth on the way to the win.

Ka'Lyn Watson, Jenny Robison, Riley Rutherford and Caitlyn Wong all hit balls over the fence to help the Highlassies advance to 59-6 this season.

McLennan will face No. 1 seed Florida SouthWestern in the national championship game.

Five of the Bucs' six games in Yuma have been one-run games, including both of their semifinals Friday. SouthWestern beat No. 10 seed Chattanooga State 7-6 in National Semifinal No. 2 on Friday.

Then, in the final semifinal of the double-elimination tournament, it beat Odessa 5-4 to advance.