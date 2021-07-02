Lady Bears extend winning streak to 35 against Kansas State

The Baylor Lady Bears defeated Kansas State on Sunday.

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The No. 8 Lady Bears looked to keep a 34-game winning streak alive against the Kansas State Wildcats.

Kim Mulkey’s squad last lost to the Cats back in 2004 in Manhattan, Kansas. The Lady Bears came into this game with a five-game winning streak on the line during the regular season.

Kansas State stuck around in the first quarter, trailing by just three when the second began. The Lady Bears exploded from there, warming up from three and getting help from NaLyssa Smith.

Baylor shot seven of 18 from beyond the arc and shot 49 percent from the field in a 64-52 victory.

Smith led the Bears with 17 points and eight rebounds. Right behind her was Moon Ursin who connected on two three-pointes on her way to 16 points.

With the win, Baylor stayed atop the Big 12 Conference Standings and grabbed their 14th win of the year, pushing their winning streak to six games.