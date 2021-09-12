Marlin football team helps lead a city revitalization

The Bulldogs haven't been to a State Title game since 2003, but are now just a win away

MARLIN, Texas — October 8, 2021.

That is the night that the Marlin Bulldogs football team changed.

“When we were walking back to the locker room and hearing the kids, they said we’re different, we’re better than this, this is going to happen again, we’re aren’t gonna lose again, and to their credit their word is true, they haven’t lost since," head coach Ruben Torres said.

That was after a two-point loss to Italy. Since that night, the Bulldogs have won eight straight games and will play in the 2A Division 1 UIL State Semifinal game on Thursday night against Hawley.

It is hard to believe that the Bulldogs are here. The program hasn't been in a title game since 2003. Even Torres wasn't sure how far the team would go when he moved to Marlin in February.

“I felt like we had a lot of talent, I felt like if we came in here and coached them up, we could be a two round, maybe a three round deep team.”

This is a school district that lost its accreditation in 2020. It's a town that was without water and power for more than a week after the winter storm. Now, the school district is thriving, the town's power and water restored, and the football team is the perfect example of its revitalization. Dr. Darryl J. Henson.

“Friday nights have been a great unifier for our community," said superintendent Dr. Darryl J. Henson. "Our stands are full and our fans travel so well, to hear the excitement in the streets of marlin, it just makes my heart sing and I smile with joy and I thank god every single day.”

The team is led by two former KCEN Players of the Week, a handful of skill players that create chaos for opposing teams, and three-star recruit Derion Gullette who has offers from schools like Baylor, Texas, and Ohio State.

“Knowing in the past that we’ve had some terrible seasons, going into like a winning season now it feels great because we’ve got the community behind us, we got everybody showing us support and love, it feels great.”

The Bulldogs won't allow themselves to think about what comes after the semifinals. In fact, if anything other than the game at hand is mentioned around Torres, he throws you out of the building.

For now, the Bulldogs are fine in the waiting, just as they've waited for this specific team, which couldn't have come at a better time.