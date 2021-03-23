'Shes more hungry than I’ve ever seen her' || Smith hopes to cut down nets in her city

Baylor star NaLyssa Smith was born and raised in San Antonio, the site of the entire NCAA women’s tournament.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — NaLyssa Smith was born and raised in Converse, TX, a city located just 13 miles from downtown San Antonio. She now has the opportunity to win a national title in her home city and in front of her friends and family.

“I live only about 12 minutes from here,. I know all my friends and family will be at all my games and that’s really exciting,” said Smith, Baylor’s leading scorer.

Before COVID-19 forced the NCAA into a bubble for the entire tournament, the Final Four was previously scheduled to be played at the Alamodome.

“The second she found out the Final 4 was going to be here she just lit up,” NaLyssa’s Father Rodney Smith said.

Smith graduated from East Central High School in 2018 but committed to play for her dream school under Kim Mulkey back in September of 2017.

“From such a young age she was locked in on Baylor. She always wanted to go to Baylor,” said Rodney, who played college basketball at UTSA. “She went on her official visit and saw big-time players in front of her like Kalani Brown and Lauren Cox.”

Though there were some of the best college basketball players in the country in line before her, Smith used it as motivation to learn from them and standout.

“My biggest wow moment was when LC (Lauren Cox) went down in the National Championship game and Lyss was next in line,” Rodney said. “I saw the determination in her face that she didn’t want to fail and she wanted to succeed for her team.”

Ans she did succeed. Not only did she help the Lady Bears win a National Championship, but she has also gone on to win numerous awards and was recently named the Big 12 Player of the Year and an AP All American.

“If you knew my family you would know that if we weren’t in a bubble they would be here with me every five minutes at the hotel,” NaLyssa sadi.

Her mother, Nikki, was also born and raised in San Antonio. She wishes everyone could come and watch in person.

“Some of her friends have their passes because they knew she wanted all her family and friends here,” Nikki said. “My moms not feeling well so she really wants to play well for my mom”.

NaLyssa’s brother Rodney, who is three years older, never misses a game and is her biggest fan.

“We couldn’t go to Kansas because of my job,” said Nikki about missing the Big 12 Tournament. “But he said don’t worry I’ll be there to support her.”

She told 6 Sports NaLyssa's brother once drove seven hours in a storm to see her play.

NaLyssa came up with the motto “slept on” in high school because she felt she was overlooked. Now she looks to cut down nets in her hometown.