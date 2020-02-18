WACO, Texas — The No. 1 team in the country takes its 22-game winning streak on the road when Baylor faces Oklahoma in Norman on Tuesday night.

Baylor extended its perfect start to Big 12 play when it beat No. 14 West Virginia by double digits on Saturday. The Bears 12 conference wins are tied for the most in program history (12-6 in 2012 & 12-6 in 2017).

BU has held seven Big 12 opponents to 55 or fewer points, a program record for most in a single season. Baylor's defense has also forced 15+ turnovers in 15 of 24 games this season.

For the first time in 23 years, Oklahoma will host a top-ranked team at Lloyd Noble Center. History has been on the Sooners' side when hosting top teams in Norman, as Oklahoma boasts a remarkable 6-2 all-time home record.

Oklahoma is coming off a tough road loss at No. 3 Kansas. The Sooners gave the Bears a challenge in the first meeting of the season, losing by four inside the Ferrell Center.

OU boasts the top scoring trio in the Big 12 and one of the best in the country in junior forward Brady Manek (15.6 points per game), senior forward Kristian Doolittle (15.5) and junior guard Austin Reaves (14.1). All three Sooners rank in the top 11 of the Big 12's scoring race.

Baylor has won 6 of its last 7 games vs OU, including sweeping the season series in 2017 and 2018. The Bears are looking to win 5 straight against the Sooners for the first time in the series, which has been played twice annually since 1997.

This is a massive sandwich spot for Baylor. Their biggest game of the year is coming up on Saturday against No. 3 Kansas and a win over the Sooners would give the Bears a one game lead over the Jayhawks in the Big 12 standings.

RELATED: College Gameday headed to Waco for Top-5 Showdown Saturday

RELATED: Double-header sweep gives Baylor coach Glenn Moore 900 career wins

RELATED: Kim Mulkey named a finalist for 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

RELATED: Baylor guard Te'a Cooper named finalist for Liberman Award