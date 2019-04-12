TEXAS, USA — Two Central Texas football teams made history for their programs Friday night.

When Brad Talbert took over the Holland football program, the Hornets had never seen the fourth rounds and never won more than 12 games in a year.

When Ronnie Porter took over at his Alma Mater, Troy, the Trojans never made it past the third round and never had more than 11 wins in a season.

But after Friday night, both teams broke those records and they each still have a way to go.

"The winning tradition wasn't there... it's here now, and it's with this group and everybody enjoys it," Halbert said.

Since the Hornets' inaugural football season in 1913, the program has only seen four 10-win seasons. 2019 is the third-straight year they've repeated the feat.

Across Bell County, the Trojans set a single-season win record with 12, breaking the mark set in 1963 and 1985, with their Regional Semifinal win over Whitney.

"I really can't explain to you how much it means to me to be able to call myself the head coach of these guys," Porter said. "They've made a mission. These kids have developed that sense of accomplishment in accomplishing things that have never been done before here at Troy."

The teams each hope to continue rewriting history heading into the new week.

Holland will face Refugio Thursday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Troy is heading to Waco ISD Stadium Friday night to face reigning state champion Grandview.

