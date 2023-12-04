'It happened so fast. We were just in the dark there. It only lasted 30 seconds.' | Reflecting on the Salado tornado one year later

On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, an EF-3 tornado made its way through the village of Salado destroying 61 homes and two churches. One year later, residents reflect.

SALADO, Texas — One year ago on April 12, 2022, homes were destroyed, memories were lost and debris plagued the area.

It was a nightmare the people of Salado will never forget.

"It happened so fast. We were just in the dark there," Rick Mashburn, resident of Salado for over 30 years and victim of the tornado, said. "It only lasted 30 seconds."

30 seconds that Mashburn will never forget.

"The winds were up so high and the debris was blowing, it was hard to get back across," Mashburn said. "But, I got into the house and my wife was already underneath the staircase, so I got underneath the staircase with her. Within about 15 seconds, the storm hit and started pounding the house."

On that day in 2022, an EF-3 tornado ripped through the village of Salado damaging 61 homes and 2 churches. Mashburn's property was one of those homes.

"It was a shock at first, and then little by little it just kind of sunk in. All of my barns were gone. I have a 3,000 square foot barn here. The barn that you see there, that's been rebuilt. The little feed barn, that's been rebuilt," Mashburn said. "It was all gone."

His car garage was torn to shreds and parts of the house were destroyed, with oaks trees laying everywhere. Several days after the tornado were spent picking up debris and prepping the area for new life; with their community right behind them.

"The neighbors across the way would bring food. Some church folks came and helped and cooked for us during those beginning days," Mashburn said. "It was awesome."

A home he spent 30 years building was destroyed in 30 seconds.

"It was hard to get a grasp on and still to this day we are just trying to figure out what's next," Mashburn said.

Each day, he works to rebuild what was lost.

Mashburn told 6 News that by the Fall he is hoping most of the work on his property will be complete.

One year after the tornado, Mashburn works every day to restore what was lost and will never forget those 30 seconds under his staircase.