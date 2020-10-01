KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police were investigating a shooting that happened just before 10 a.m. Friday.

Police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said officers were called to a home on Corinne Dr. for reports of shots fired.

They arrived to find one person shot. The victim was taken to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center. Miramontez did not know the victim's condition.

Police did not have any suspect information to release.

