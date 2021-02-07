WATCH | Temple PD searching for gunmen in shooting Saturday

Temple PD released surveillance video of the shooting outside Club Paradise June 26

TEMPLE, Texas — A shootout at Club Paradise in broad daylight on Saturday, June 26 was caught on surveillance video and Temple police need your help in finding those responsible.

According to police, the video shows numerous people outside Club Paradise, with some physically fighting, when a young man starts shooting at a group of people on the other side of the Club's gravel parking lot.

Officers said when they arrived on scene they found "several spent shell casings and abandoned firearms in the parking lot."

Police said three individuals were later identified at local hospitals because of gunshot wounds they believe are related to the shooting that occurred earlier that day.

The shooting is still under investigation and police are asking if you have any information or if you can identify those seen in the video, you are asked to contact the Temple Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 254-298-5500.