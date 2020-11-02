MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The wife of the man charged with the murders of two people in Temple pleaded guilty in a Michigan court to harboring a felon.

Ginell McDonough, 37, entered the guilty plea on Jan. 31. She admitted to letting Cedric Marks and Maya Maxwell stay at her house in Muskegon County while police in Temple were looking for them both in connection with the deaths of Jenna Scott and her friend Michael Swearingin.

Muskegon County officials said the Marks and Maxwell stayed with McDonough from Jan. 5 to Jan. 9 in 2019.

McDonough's attorney Michael Oaks told 6 News she will be sentenced Nov. 13.

Oaks said the recommended sentence for harboring a felon in Michigan is 0-9 months. He said he will ask for probation.

Marks and Maxwell are now in the Bell County Jail charged with capital murder for the killings of Scott and Swearingin.

The pair was first reported missing from Temple Jan. 4, 2019. Swearingin's vehicle was found the next day in Austin.

According to an arrest affidavit, Maxwell told detectives she took Swearingin's vehicle to Austin to hide it from law enforcement.

Scott's and Swearingin's bodies were found later in rural Oklahoma on property Marks' family owned on Jan. 15.

Maxwell was extradited from Michigan to Bell County on Jan. 30.

Marks was brought back Feb. 3 but when the prisoner transportation company stopped near Houston he escaped. Authorities re-captured him after a nine-hour search.

Trial dates have not been set for Marks and Maxwell.

