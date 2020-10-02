TEMPLE, Texas —

Temple Officer Carmen DeCruz was charged with manslaughter after Michael Dean was shot and killed on Dec. 2, according to District Attorney Henry Garza.

A Texas Rangers investigation found facts and evidence that support the elements of manslaughter.

DeCruz was taken into custody Monday and bond was set at $500,000.

This case will be presented to the Bell County Grand Jury for their review and deliberation.

Lee Merrit, the Dean family lawyer responded to the arrest with a statement on Facebook.

"Temple Texas Officer Carmen Decruz has been arrested for the Dec. 2 shooting death of unarmed motorist, Michael Dean, and charged with manslaughter. The Dean family finds this charge wholly inappropriate given the evidence available in the case. Dean was shot in his temple through a closed-door seconds after being pulled over for a minor traffic violation," Merritt said. "It is clear that Decruz intended to cause serious bodily harm or death when he shot Michael Dean in the face without justification. That is murder. We are demanding that the appropriate charges be pursued."

The affidavit said body camera footage of the shooting was reviewed, which led to the charge.

DeCruz was seen on video walking in front of his patrol vehicle during a traffic stop with his handgun drawn. DeCruz made contact with Dean on the passenger side of the car and ordered Dean to turn off the vehicle and give him the keys, according to the affidavit.

DeCruz is seen reaching into the vehicle in an attempt to gain control of the keys with his left hand while holding his forearm in his right hand. DeCruz had the gun pointed at Dean with his finger on the trigger, according to the affidavit.

While DeCruz pulled the keys with his left hand, his right hand also pulled backward and caused the handgun to fire, striking Michael dean in the head, the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, the video shows DeCruz pulling Dean from the vehicle and other responding officers administered medical aid until medics arrived. Dean was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Temple Interim Police Chief Jim Tobin, the department will be a press conference to discuss the arrest at 5:30 p.m. in the lobby of the Temple Police Department at 209 E. Ave. A.