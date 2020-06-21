Bell County group hands out sanitation items, information on COVID-19

The group handed out kits containing soap, a face mask, hand sanitizer and gloves along with information about the virus and more.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — On Saturday, the Bell County Task Force hosted a community outreach activity in Temple, Belton and Killeen as case numbers continue to rise in Bell County.

They gave out free coronavirus information as well as bags containing face mask, gloves, hand sanitizer and soap. The task force told 6 News the event was a success and with the increase in cases they wanted to make sure people understand that the coronavirus is still having an impact on the community.

"Especially in the minority and low-income communities,” Bennie Walsh, member of the Bell County Task Force, said. “That is why we are out here in this area. We want to touch the low income and moderate people. We have to spread the word and not the virus."

State-sponsored COVID-19 test collection sites will be set up at three bell county locations this coming week. On June 24, the National Guard will be at the Holland Volunteer Fire Station. On June 25 they will be at the Central Bell County Fire & Rescue Station in Nolanville, and June 26-28 at the Temple Central Fire Station.