WACO, Texas —

Baylor University announced Friday that 14 members of the baseball team will be suspended for parts of the upcoming season. Baylor University Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mack Rhoades said that this is because of a hazing incident that happened in February of 2019

Rhodes said the suspension will be staggered over the course of three weeks because of the large number of players involved. These three weeks will begin with the season opener on Feb. 14. Each student will be suspended two games each.

“The University takes such matters very seriously. Our priority is to provide a safe and caring environment for all student-athletes,” Rhoades said. “This type of behavior is not reflective of the mission and vision of Baylor Athletics.”

The hazing was not brought to the attention of the Senior Athletic Administration until May 2019 but it was immediately reported.

According to Rhodes, the Division of Student Life and the Office of General Counsel did a full investigation and no alcohol or drugs were involved.

“I am very disappointed with this incident,” Head Baseball Coach Steve Rodriguez said. “We do not condone such behavior and respect the thorough investigation and decision by the university on the matter and will move forward.”