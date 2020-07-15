List | Central Texas schools release back-to-school plans with in-person, virtual learning options

With the school year starting next month, local districts are releasing their return plans for students amid the ongoing pandemic.

TEXAS, USA — Area school districts have begun preparing and releasing back-to-school plans as classes resume next month.

With the number of coronavirus cases throughout the state still rising, districts are adjusting and offering parents the option to choose between traditional in-person learning and virtual learning, for parents who do not feel comfortable sending their kids back to school just yet.

In addition to the two learning options, details on increased health and safety measures being taken to mitigate the spread of the virus are also being released. Although most plans include enhanced and more frequent cleaning and disinfecting, one district's plan could be slightly different from another.

Following Gov. Abbott's executive order requiring masks and TEA guidelines, masks will be required for students and staff, with some exceptions.

Here are the plans Central Texas school districts have released:

Killeen ISD

Starting July 17, the district will send parents an email asking them to choose between the two learning modes. Parents are asked to finalize choice by July 27 to complete the student's schedule and teacher assignments as classes begin Aug. 17.

Although families are asked to choose between the two learning options, the district said students have the option to transition between the two options. To make that change after the initial selection, parents are asked to contact campus administration to discuss the individual situation and registration process to switch.

The district said that course expectations and grading procedures will be the same for both in-person and virtual learners. Virtual learners will have more engagement with teachers than this past spring, when schools first shut down as a precaution against the coronavirus. The option will include a mix of live learning sessions with teachers and recorded sessions that will function on a normal school schedule, according to the district.

Virtual learners in need may also receive technology, connectivity and hotline support. They will also have the option to pick up school lunches.

District leaders also said they are taking steps to mitigate the potential spread of the virus for in-person learners with additional cleanings, limiting gatherings, encouraging social distancing and more.

At a press conference on the plan, the school district said it's still unclear how sports will be handled or if they will even be allowed. They also said the district would work with students on a case-by-case basis if diagnosed with the virus.

For more on the Killeen ISD back to school plan, visit their website and FAQ pages.

Temple ISD

The applications for Temple ISD families to choose between in-person and virtual learning will be open from Aug. 8 at 8 a.m. to Aug. 7 at 5 p.m. The application will be available through Skyward.

The initial commitment to either learning option will be for the duration of a full grading period, after which families can decide to switch. If no option is chosen by the deadline, the default will be to begin with in-person learning.

According to Temple ISD, there may be instances where a student needs to quickly change to remote learning due to COVID-19 related illness. If so, these needs will be accommodated to keep the health and safety of students and staff.

Virtual learning students will be expected to complete daily assignments, with a mix of live teaching and recorded videos. Students may be require to test onsite at an assessment center.

For a detailed outline of Temple ISD's back-to-school plan, visit the district's website and plan summary.

Belton ISD

Belton ISD officials said they are still formulating a back-to-school plan at this time. School board members are meeting to discuss plan ideas July 15 at 5 p.m. Later in the week, parents will have another opportunity to voice their opinions on the matter in an email survey that will be sent out.

School is set to start on Aug. 19.

"With the fluidity of the COVID-19 situation and changing guidance from state and local entities, our plans can’t just be for what we know today. There are a lot of different variables, and our job is to plan for all of them," Belton ISD Communications and Community Engagement Director Elizabeth Cox said in a release. "So we’re not just planning for the first day of school on August 19. We’re planning for multiple scenarios the district is likely to face in the coming 12 months.

Watch the board's workshop on the district's YouTube.

Midway ISD

Midway ISD is asking parents to choose between in-person and virtual learning in an application separate from school registration, which is now open. Parents will be able to choose the learning delivery option between July 27 and Aug. 3. The first day of school is Aug. 18.

The learning option parents initially decide on is binding for a full grading period of six weeks. If no option is selected, the default will be to begin school on-campus. The district said that accommodations would be made as needed if students contract COVID-19 and need to switch to virtual learning. If a virus-related illness requires students to switch to virtual learning, they will only be required to do so for the length of time in self-isolation or quarantine.

In a letter to parents, the district said its Safe Start Task Force plan will be presented to the school board July 21 and will be published online the next morning, pending changes from the board meeting.

The letter also said face coverings will be required by staff and students in grades 4-12 and are optional for those below the fourth grade. Extra precautions will also be in place, such as physical distancing, more assigned seating and work spaces, frequent hand washing and sanitizing stations and more.

Virtual learners will be assigned a teacher and are expected to complete daily assignments. Online instruction will be delivered both live and/or in a recorded manner with attendance taken daily.

For a more detailed look at the plan check out the district's back-to-school website and its virtual school website.

Copperas Cove ISD

Parents will be asked to complete a survey indicating their intent to enroll students in virtual or in-person learning in an email sent out July 15 and are asked to complete it by July 22.

Parents will then have the chance to make a final commitment to one of the two learning styles through a registration link sent out Aug. 3. Those responses will be due by 4 p.m. Aug. 6. School starts Aug. 18.

The commitment to one of the learning styles will last a grading period of six weeks.

Those choosing the virtual learning option will be required to participate in three to four hours of video-based teacher-led instruction and learning in addition to individual learning activities. Course expectations and grading will remain the same for virtual learners as in-person learners.

The district will issue a computer as needed and portable WiFi hot spots will be available for check-out for students who do not have internet access at home.

Meanwhile, in-person learning will remain the same, with additional health and safety measures in place. Students may have class transitions limited as teachers will move from classroom to classroom.

Other considerations include closing playgrounds will be closed to the general public, no field trips, limited interaction between student groups and more.

For a more detailed look at Copperas Cove's back-to-school plans, visit the district's website and return to school guide.