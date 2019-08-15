TEMPLE, Texas — Good news for drivers in Temple. The long-awaited I-35 construction project is finally complete, according to TxDOT.

A ribbon cutting event will be at the 57th Street Bridge Thursday at 9 a.m. to celebrate the completion of the project.

The 57th Street Bridge is one of the final pieces of a multi-million dollar project and it's opening to the public.

The $241 million Temple I-35 construction project began in May 2013. According to Ken Roberts with TxDOT, at the time, it was the single largest contract led by the Waco district. It is now the second largest, with the current I-35 construction project in Waco being the first.

Here's what the project entailed.

The main lanes were widened to four lanes in each direction.

Most bridges were rebuilt, except South and North Loop 363.

The on and off ramps were upgraded and made longer.

Crossings and U-turns were added to most intersections.

The merge point of SH 53 and FM 2305/Adams Ave. was moved farther west, allowing the I-35/Adams-Central interchange to be redesigned.

The area around Industrial Blvd/Spur 290 was significantly reconfigured.

Assistant Temple city manager Erin Smith said many people are happy with the completion of the project.

"The I-35 expansion project completion is incredibly important. There are visitors, Temple residents, and business owners who utilize I-35 every day to get to important Temple destinations such as retail shops, restaurants, and other destinations," Smith said.

Local officials will be at the ribbon cutting to highlight the significance of the project in the community.

