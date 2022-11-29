How to give back on 'Giving Tuesday'

The Armed Services YMCA in Killeen will accept donations of any amount from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on 'Giving Tuesday.'

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KILLEEN, Texas — What better way to give back on 'Giving Tuesday' than to donate to local military families in the Central Texas area.

The Armed Services YMCA in Killeen will accept donations of any amount starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday for their first ever 'Day od Giving' donation event.

The Marketing Director for ASYMCA in Killeen, Lillian Bruner, said giving back helps to fund their military core programs.

"Programs like our Five Star Food Market, and our childcare program that serves 1,000 children in Killeen ISD, Belton ISD and Copperas Cove ISD," Bruner said.

The goal today is to reach $50,000 in donations. With your help, they can get there.

You can donate by texting “ASYMCA GIVE” TO 254-637-0699. You can also click here to donate.