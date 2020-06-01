BELTON, Texas — Editor's note: the video above is from the first protest held on Dec. 11

5 weeks after 28-year-old Michael Dean was shot and killed by Temple Police Officer Carmen Decruz, the Temple chapter of the NAACP is holding its' second rally calling for answers.

According to President of the Temple Chapter Benny Walsh, the protest starts at 4:45 p.m. outside the Belton Annex building.

6 News will be at the protest and bring you the latest at 5, 6 and 10.