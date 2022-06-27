Trial postponed for woman accused of throwing soup in Temple restaurant employee's face

Amanda Martinez rejected a plea deal and will face a jury on September 12.

TEMPLE, Texas — The trial for a woman seen on video throwing soup in the face of an employee at a Temple restaurant was postponed to September.

Amanda Martinez's trial was expected to start Monday but her attorney asked for a continuance in order to deal with felony cases assigned to him, according to a Bell County prosecutor.

Martinez faces a misdemeanor charge of assault causing bodily injury. Her trial date was rescheduled for September 12.

Martinez rejected a plea deal offered to her on March 23, according to First Assistant County Attorney, Richard Lazott. The plea deal included probation, an $800 fine and other conditions he didn't disclose to 6 News.

On Nov. 7, 2021, Martinez, then 31, reportedly went to Sol De Jalisco, located at 4201 S. General Bruce Dr., with soup she ordered from the restaurant. Jannelle Broland, the employee she spoke with, said Martinez was upset that the soup was too hot to the point where it melted the lid.

Surveillance video caught the exchange on camera. At one point during the conversation, a woman believed to be Martinez is seen throwing the soup into Broland's face before leaving.