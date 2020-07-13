Vanessa Guillen, Gregory Morales remembered at Temple rally

TEMPLE, Texas — Two Fort Hood soldiers whose stories have made national headlines were remembered at a rally in Temple on Sunday.
People from all over Central Texas gathered at Temple City Hall to honor Vanessa Guillen and Gregory Morales.
People said they hope both families get the answers and justice they deserve.
"Awareness and support and to just keep pushing,” Temple resident Diana Rivera said. “That is exactly what the family needs right now, and that's what we are here for.”
The Guillen and Morales families were not in attendance, although Morales' mother Kim Wedel did tune in on Facebook.
