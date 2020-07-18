Vanessa Guillen's mother prays for change at mural honoring Spc. Guillen in Killeen

Gloria Guillen stopped at the mural after she and her family attended a military ceremony held for Spc. Guillen on Fort Hood.

KILLEEN, Texas — For the first time since the death of her daughter, Gloria Guillen went back to the same place where she was protesting for weeks pleading for help in the search of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen.

She prayed an Our Father and Hail Mary in front of a mural in Killeen, painted to remember and spoke to her as if she was there.

"You died for all those people and they will no longer be harmed because the law will change because of your death,” Gloria said in Spanish, “The innocent death of a precious person like you, such a beautiful person, that if people had met you in person they would have loved you more."

She said Guillen is making history since her story has touched so many people around the country. Earlier in the day she, her family and their attorney attended a private memorial on Fort Hood. While on post, she toured the arms room where her daughter was killed because she said she needed to get closure.

"I needed to calm my depression and anxiety and my pain, and I need to start somehow and they didn't want me to, but the person in charge said let her in,” Gloria said.

Speaking to Guillen's mural, she told her change was coming because of Vanessa.

"They didn't know you, that you would become such an amazing person going to heaven with our mother and Father and changing the history of the United States,” Gloria said. “You did that, you are now part of history. All of the U.S., the military with all the evil and corruption that has existed for years and decades, but that will end."