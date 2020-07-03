SAN ANTONIO — In its two trips to the NCAA Tournament, UMHB has advanced each time.

UMHB beat Austin College 78-63 in Friday's NCAA Tournament first round at Trinity University's Calgaard Gym in San Antonio.

Tight throughout, UMHB's never saw a lead larger than 8.

After the first quarter, the Cru led 22-16 but the Kangaroos opened the second quarter out-scoring UMHB 11-4 to take a 27-26 lead.

However, UMHB responded well and took a 32-30 lead to the locker room at halftime.

In the third, the Cru began seizing control of the game, taking a 46-35 lead when Madison McCoy was called for a technical foul after drawing a foul on the Roos while bringing the ball up the court.

But, with two minutes left in the game, star senior Hannah Holt went down after making a lay-up, clutching her right knee and screaming in pain. Medical personnel had to carry her out of the arena.

The win avenges a 70-61 Cru loss to AC in Sherman on Dec. 30th. In the first meeting, UMHB was without star Kendall Rollins due to injury and sixth-man A'Lexiss Benton left the game in the first quarter with a concussion.

UMHB will now face the winner of Friday's nightcap between host Trinity and conference foe UT-Dallas. Tip time Saturday is scheduled for 7 p.m.

