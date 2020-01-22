WACO, Texas — After breaking its own record for consecutive regular season wins, Baylor is hitting the road for, arguably, its toughest conference game, yet.

The second-ranked Lady Bears face TCU at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Horned Frogs (13-3 overall, 4-1 Big 12) are off to their best conference start, since joining the Big 12 for the 2012-13 season, which includes its 3-0 road mark with wins at Texas, Iowa State and Oklahoma.

"It's going to be a tough ball game," Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said. "It's not going to be easy. None of them are easy and I know people tend to just look at final scores and go, 'Wow, that was easy.' No, sometimes you're just playing really well and you beat good teams."

Mulkey's statement comes after a week in which her Lady Bears won both games by at least 40 points, including a 91-51 beatdown of then-No. 17 (now-No. 25) West Virginia.

With a big lineup moving All-American post Lauren Cox to small forward, and sophomores NaLyssa Smith and Queen Egbo, the Lady Bears have been out-rebounding people seemingly with ease.

But, TCU has a roster with seven upper-classmen on it and is led in scoring by junior Lauren Heard at 17.6 points per game.

For Baylor, Schollmaier is a favorable arena to shoot in. Senior sharp-shooter Juicy Landrum is averaging 19.5 points per game her past two trips to Fort Worth, including a game-high 23 points in last year's 79-55 Lady Bear win.

A win, with the way the Big 12 is shaping up thus far, would extend BU's lead with 13 games left before the conference tournament in Kansas City.

RELATED: No. 2 Baylor uses big first half to cruise past Kansas

RELATED: 'Big' lineup came from nowhere, but will likely stick around for Lady Bears

RELATED: Baylor Lady Bears climb 4 spots to No. 2 in latest AP Top 25

RELATED: Baylor's Lauren Cox named to Drysdale Award watch list