TEMPLE, Texas — An 18-wheeler hit the guardrail driving south on Interstate 35. The truck caught fire and is blocking all lanes near exit 304, according to the Temple Police Department.

Police are diverting traffic to exit 303.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital. the driver's condition is unknown.

