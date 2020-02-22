TEXAS, USA —

George Hindman was born in Germantown, Pennsylvania and was raised near historic Valley Forge.

He has been a resident of central Texas for more 25 years. He and his wife live in Pflugerville with their son and daughter.

Hindman and his wife are active volunteers for several community organizations as well as various ministries at their church.

Hindman is the owner of Keystone Aerospace, a small business devoted to advanced aerospace research and development.

He is also an FAA certified commercial pilot and flight instructor as well as a registered professional engineer and inventor.

Hindman holds several patents in mobile computer architectures and wireless communication technologies.

For more information, go to George W. Hindman's website.

Check out all other District 17 United States Representative candidates below:

RELATED: Renee Swann | United States Representative, District 17 candidate

RELATED: David Saucedo | United States Representative, District 17 candidate

RELATED: Kristen Alamo Rowin | United States Representative, District 17 candidate

RELATED: Ahmad Adnan | United States Representative, District 17 candidate

RELATED: Trent Sutton | United States Representative, District 17 candidate

RELATED: David Anthony Jaramillo | United States Representative, District 17 candidate

RELATED: Elianor Vessali | United States Representative, District 17 candidate

RELATED: Rick Kennedy | United States Representative, District 17 candidate

RELATED: William Foster III | United States Representative, District 17 candidate

RELATED: Scott Bland | United States Representative, District 17 candidate

RELATED: Pete Sessions | United States Representative, District 17 candidate

RELATED: Lauri Godfrey McReynolds | United States Representative, District 17 candidate

RELATED: Renee Swann | United States Representative, District 17 candidate