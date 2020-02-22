TEXAS, USA —

Scott Bland is a lifelong Texan and has been involved with his father's construction company his whole life. He graduated from Baylor University.

Bland spent five years as a Special Agent for the United States Secret Service before his daughter entered his family and he moved back to Texas.

Bland has been the president and owner of Jim Bland Construction for more than ten years and has helped build hundreds of homes across Central Texas.

He serves on the board of NeighborWorks where he helps create affordable new housing across Central Texas. He is also the former President of the Heart of Texas Builders Association.

Bland worked with the Greater Waco Advanced Manufacturing Academy to create a Construction Sciences Academy that gives local students an opportunity to learn the construction industry and is an elected board member of the Greater Waco Chamber.

For more information, go to Scott Bland's website.

Check out all other District 17 United States Representative candidates below:

RELATED: Lauri Godfrey McReynolds | United States Representative, District 17 candidate

RELATED: Todd Kent | United States Representative, District 17 candidate

RELATED: George W. Hindman | United States Representative, District 17 candidate

RELATED: Renee Swann | United States Representative, District 17 candidate

RELATED: David Saucedo | United States Representative, District 17 candidate

RELATED: Kristen Alamo Rowin | United States Representative, District 17 candidate

RELATED: Ahmad Adnan | United States Representative, District 17 candidate

RELATED: Trent Sutton | United States Representative, District 17 candidate

RELATED: David Anthony Jaramillo | United States Representative, District 17 candidate

RELATED: Elianor Vessali | United States Representative, District 17 candidate

RELATED: Rick Kennedy | United States Representative, District 17 candidate

RELATED: William Foster III | United States Representative, District 17 candidate

RELATED: Pete Sessions | United States Representative, District 17 candidate