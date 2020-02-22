TEXAS, USA — David Jaramillo was raised in Central Texas. He served as a United States Marine and earned the Presidential Service Badge.

Jaramillo has served the community by working with disabled veterans and people in prison. He said that with the public's help, he believes we can start a grassroots movement that will make Texas the largest swing state.

For more information, go to David Jaramillo's website.

