TEXAS, USA — Elianor Vessali is an Aggie, small businesswoman, and former teacher.

Vessali taught chemistry to high-schoolers in Spring Branch ISD for eight years and in 2013 she went back to College Station to join her family’s real estate business.

Vessali is currently a Court Appointed Special Advocate who helps neglected or abused children navigate our legal system.

She recently had her class of Caring Aggies Mentorship Program mentees “graduate” after being a guide and mentor to them for more than 10 years, from third grade to college.

She also serves as a Bryan Rotarian and as a member of the Board of the Corps of Cadets Association.

Vessali said she is devoted to faith and attends the same church she did as an undergraduate, St. Mary’s Catholic Church in College Station.

For more information, go to Elianor Vessali's website.

