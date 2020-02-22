TEXAS, USA —

Renee Swann was raised in West Texas and has been married to her husband for 42 years.

Swann is a healthcare executive and Waco small-business Chief Operations Officer who cares for more than 50,000 Central Texas neighbors since opening Brazos Eye Surgery of Texas 38 years ago.

Swann is a limited-government conservative who wants to fight what she calls federal over-regulation and harmful mandates from destructive policies.

Swann said she is pro-life, pro-2nd amendment, and pro-religious liberty.

For more information, go to Renee Swann's website.

Check out all other District 17 United States Representative candidates below:

RELATED: David Saucedo | United States Representative, District 17 candidate

RELATED: Kristen Alamo Rowin | United States Representative, District 17 candidate

RELATED: Ahmad Adnan | United States Representative, District 17 candidate

RELATED: Trent Sutton | United States Representative, District 17 candidate

RELATED: David Anthony Jaramillo | United States Representative, District 17 candidate

RELATED: Elianor Vessali | United States Representative, District 17 candidate

RELATED: Rick Kennedy | United States Representative, District 17 candidate

RELATED: William Foster III | United States Representative, District 17 candidate

RELATED: Scott Bland | United States Representative, District 17 candidate

RELATED: Pete Sessions | United States Representative, District 17 candidate

RELATED: Lauri Godfrey McReynolds | United States Representative, District 17 candidate

RELATED: Todd Kent | United States Representative, District 17 candidate

RELATED: George W. Hindman | United States Representative, District 17 candidate