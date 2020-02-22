TEXAS, USA —
Renee Swann was raised in West Texas and has been married to her husband for 42 years.
Swann is a healthcare executive and Waco small-business Chief Operations Officer who cares for more than 50,000 Central Texas neighbors since opening Brazos Eye Surgery of Texas 38 years ago.
Swann is a limited-government conservative who wants to fight what she calls federal over-regulation and harmful mandates from destructive policies.
Swann said she is pro-life, pro-2nd amendment, and pro-religious liberty.
For more information, go to Renee Swann's website.
Check out all other District 17 United States Representative candidates below:
