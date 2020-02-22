TEXAS, USA —

Ahmad Adnan has been a financial advisor for 18 years and runs a financial advice & investment management company.

Adnan graduated from Round Rock High School in 1995 and Texas State University in 2000.

For more information, go to Ahmad Adnan' website.

