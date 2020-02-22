TEXAS, USA —

McReynolds is a conservative, a Christian and a businesswoman. She is a native Texan and has lived in Waco for more than 35 years.

McReynolds started a dry cleaning and laundry business in 1984 and has expanded to multiple locations throughout Central Texas, providing jobs for hundreds of Texans.

She said she plans to take her conservative roots, wisdom and common sense to Washington D. C.

For more information, go to Lauri Godfrey McReyolds's website.

Check out all other District 17 United States Representative candidates below:

