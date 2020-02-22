TEXAS, USA —

William A. Foster III has more than 40 years of experience in education and community development.

He served as the Central Area Director for The National Education Associations Houston Office for eight years and served 12 schools in his area.

Foster was the first President of the Texas Faculty Association at Prairie View A & M University and is the Chairman and CEO of the City and Town Management Services Corporation, a community development entity that is certified by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Foster is also a board president of the Blakey-Foster Foundation, a non-profit corporation.

For more information, go to William Foster III's website.

Check out all other District 17 United States Representative candidates below:

