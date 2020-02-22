TEXAS, USA — Rick Kennedy has lived in Central Texas for more than a decade.

His three children attended Round Rock Public Schools, and his oldest child now attends Baylor University.

Kennedy is a software engineer and project manager who has spent more than 35 years in evidence-based problem-solving in complex environments, as well as gaining consensus among diverse groups of stakeholders.

He currently works as a project manager and provides advice and expertise to clients from around the world.

For more information, go to Rick Kennedy's website.

