Todd Kent moved to Central Texas from the Texas Panhandle with his parents in 1978. He is the son of Hall of Fame Texas A&M tennis coach and former Brazos County Republican Party Chairman David Kent and Eileen Kent.

Kent has called Bryan College Station home since 1994. He earned his Ph.D. in Political Science from Texas A&M University in 2005. He has a background that includes academia, consulting and nonprofit experience.

Most recently, Kent served as the Head of Campus at the University of Utah’s Asia Campus in Incheon, Korea.

Kent was a founder of Worldview Academy, which reaches more than 2,500 teens each year in 21 locations and is the largest organization of its type in the US.

